Sikh entrepreneur opens tyre shop in Mandalay

By Asia Samachar | MYANMAR |
After trying his hands at trading at the borders between Myanmar and China, Harnam Singh is now putting his entrepreneurship skills to open a tyre business in Mandalay.
On 15 June, Ko Somee Tyre Trading officially opened for business. It is located at industrial zone at the Sanpya Road.
He joins a number of other Sikh entrepreneurs who are also running tyre trading business. “Many of them are pretty successful,” one Mandalay-based Sikh told Asia Samachar.
