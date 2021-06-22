Sikh entrepreneur opens tyre shop in Mandalay

Harnam Singh (4th from right) with family at the opening of his new tyre trading business in Mandalay – Photo: Supplied
By Asia Samachar | MYANMAR |

After trying his hands at trading at the borders between Myanmar and China, Harnam Singh is now putting his entrepreneurship skills to open a tyre business in Mandalay.

On 15 June, Ko Somee Tyre Trading officially opened for business. It is located at industrial zone at the Sanpya Road.

Ko Somee Tyre Trading officially opened for business on 15 June 2021

He joins a number of other Sikh entrepreneurs who are also running tyre trading business. “Many of them are pretty successful,” one Mandalay-based Sikh told Asia Samachar.

WE’RE OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Joy all around as Harnam Singh’s new tyre trading business in Mandalay is launched on 15 June 2021 – Photo: Supplied
