Sikh youth joins Singapore’s inter religious youth council

By Asia Samachar | SINGAPORE |

Parvitar Singh has been roped into the youth council of the Inter Religious Organization Singapore (IRO). The Sikh youth leader has been appointed vice chair of IRO Youth Singapore.

The 24-year old community activist is the founder of Fruits of Labour, a ground up movement which looks to empower migrant and blue collared workers.

IRO’s main council has two Sikh representatives for the 2020-2021 term. They are retired army officer Harpal Singh, a former IRO secretary who now serves as its treasurer. Also on board is Gurmit Singh Mehervan Singh, a retired teacher who has been serving the council since 1999.

The IRO was formed in 1949 by religious leaders from different faiths, with a timeless purpose to achieve harmony of faiths in Singapore. The outfit is represented by followers of major religions: Hinduism, Judaism, Zoroastrianism, Buddhism, Taoism, Jainism, Christianity, Islam, Sikhism and Baha’i.

