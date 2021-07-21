Harbans Kaur (1976-2021), Teluk Intan

PATH DA BHOG: 25 July 2021 (Sunday) at resident No 10, Jalan Pulai Heights 2, 31350 Ipoh, Perak. Programme: Sukhmani Sahib from 8:30 am to 10:30 am followed by Kirtan and Path da Bhog at 12:00 noon.
JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
HARBANS KAUR D/O HARCHAND SINGH
The family of Harbans Kaur is deeply saddened to inform that she passed away peacefully on 13th July 2021.
Husband: Makhan Singh
Children: Gurmeet Kaur & Gurdeep Singh
Contact:
Gurdeep Singh 017 445 7327
Makhan Singh 016 502 9581
Please observe the MCO guidelines. We understand if you’re unable to attend due to the restrictions and we thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.
| Entry: 21 July 2021 | Source: Family
