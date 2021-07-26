Filmmaker Harpreet Kaur bags 3 Emmy Awards

The three awards were for the Maryland Farm & Harvest, an MPT series on Maryland's farmers and the state's agriculture industry.

Consummate filmmaker and storyteller Harpreet Kaur bagged three Emmy Awards for production in a regional competition.

She contributed the lion’s share of the seven awards won by Maryland Public Television (MPT) at the 63rd Emmy® Awards ceremony presented by National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) on Saturday (June 26).

Harpreet swept two awards for segment producer awards and her team won an award for the magazine program series category.

The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of NATAS comprises television industry professionals dedicated to fostering and recognising outstanding achievements in television production in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Its annual Emmy Awards competition acknowledges excellence in areas including entertainment programs, news and documentary shows, and sports programming, according to an MPT statement released on its website.

This is not the first stardom moment for Harpreeet, a graduate of Pennsylvania State University who started her career as a news reporter in the DC metropolitan area. In 2019, she became the first Sikh woman to win a prestigious Emmy Award from NATAS.

For over a decade, she has directed award winning documentaries shedding light on social and human rights issues.

Her award-winning feature documentary, The Widow Colony – India’s Unsettled Settlement, has been screened by members of the United States Congress and members of Parliament in Canada and the United Kingdom, and has been endorsed by various human rights, civil rights and social welfare organizations around the world. Her most recent film, A Little Revolution– A Story of Suicides and Dreams has seen similar success.

“I’ve been able to impact the lives of the individuals in my films and have inspired audiences to become proactive,” she said in a note on her LindkedIn page.

In 2016, Harpreet was also featured in the launch of The Sikh Project, a major photography exhibition by British photographers Amit and Naroop. The exhibition features 38 portraits of turbaned Sikhs, including Harpreet.

