Sikhs in Penang, Malaya – 1955

Group photo at Penang Wadda Gurdwara and Panjabi school, dated 1955. Giani Harchand Singh Bassian is seated 1st left facing the photo and Giani Dasaundha Singh Mustak 4th from left. Both – both Panjabi school teachers. Giani Harchand was a Kirtania and Giani Mustak, a poet – Photo courtesy of “Bassian” family collection / Gurmukh Singh

(If you have more information on the above photo, do get in touch with us).

