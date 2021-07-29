Two Sikhs in centre ring of New York Stock Exchange

By Asia Samachar| United States |

Two Sikhs were took centre stage at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this week as their companies went public.

On Wednesday (28 July 2021), PowerSchool Holdings Inc CEO Hardeep Gulati had the honour of ringing the morning bell at the stock exchange, a tradition at the exchange that goes back to 1870s with the advent of continuous trading.

The cloud-based education software provider was valued around $3.57 billion.

Hardeep, who joined as chief executive in 2015, has successfully led PowerSchool’s growth to become most comprehensive K-12 education software suite, including recent acquisitions of Schoology, Hoonuit, and Naviance. Additionally, he oversaw the expansion of talent from 500 to nearly 3,000 employees. PowerSchool is now the largest education technology provider serving more than 45 million students in over 80 countries, according to the company website.

On Monday (26 July 2021), Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria took centre stage when UpHealth Holdings Inc took up listing status after the merger of GigCapital2 Inc. with UpHealth Holdings Inc and Cloudbreak Health LLC.

UpHealth is a global comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform that empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs, while dramatically improving access to primary care.

Dr. Kathuria co-founded several leading companies in the medical field that include: American Teleradiology NightHawks, Inc., Ocean Biomedical, and UpHealth. American Teleradiology NightHawks, Inc. merged with NightHawk Radiology Holdings, Inc., and the combined company went public on NASDAQ. Dr. Kathuria also co-founded Ocean Biomedical which recently announced a Malaria Vaccine discovery.

