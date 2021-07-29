Jogindar Singh (1959-2021), Seremban

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 10.30am, 29 July 2021 (Thursday) at Templer Crematorium Seremban (Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, only family members are allowed to attend the funeral) | Malaysia

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 10.30am, 29 July 2021 (Thursday) at Templer Crematorium Seremban (Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, only family members are allowed to attend the funeral) | Malaysia

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

JOGINDAR SINGH A/L DALIP SINGH MALHI

14.10.1959 – 28.7.2021

Village: Talwandi Mallian

Wife: Jaswir Kaur d/o Surjan Singh

Children: Balpreet Kaur, Imerpal Singh, Beldesh Singh, Jegwir Singh

Brother: Balvinder Singh (Kartar Kaur)

Sister: Gurmit Kaur (Hardeep Singh)

Saskaar / Cremation: 10.30am, 29 July 2021 (Thursday) at Templer Crematorium Seremban (Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, only family members are allowed to attend the funeral)

Path da Bhog: To be confirmed

Contact:

Imerpal Singh(Son) 0176897620

Beldesh Singh (Son) 0169583201

| Entry: 29 July 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |