Amar Singh Badwal (1964-2021), Kampar

AMAR SINGH BADWAL S/O BANTA SINGH BADWAL

4.10.1964 – 6.8.2021

Village: Rurki Kham

Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by:

Spouse: Harcharan Kaur

Children:

1) Harvinder Singh

2) Gurjit Singh

3) Sukvinder Kaur

4) Jasveer Singh

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory is a treasure,

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Path da Bhog: 8am – 12noon, 22 August 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Tronoh Mines, Perak

Contact:

Gurjit Singh (014-9061356)

Ram Singh (010-2072377)

Fetah Singh (014-9738863)

| Entry: 15 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

