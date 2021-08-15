Amar Singh Badwal (1964-2021), Kampar

AMAR SINGH BADWAL S/O BANTA SINGH BADWAL
4.10.1964 – 6.8.2021
Village: Rurki Kham
Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by:
Spouse: Harcharan Kaur
Children:
1) Harvinder Singh
2) Gurjit Singh
3) Sukvinder Kaur
4) Jasveer Singh
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory is a treasure,
You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Path da Bhog: 8am – 12noon, 22 August 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Tronoh Mines, Perak
Contact:
Gurjit Singh (014-9061356)
Ram Singh (010-2072377)
Fetah Singh (014-9738863)
| Entry: 15 Aug 2021 | Source: Family
