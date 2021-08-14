Daljit Kumar Singh Khorana @ Moni (1957-2021)

Daljit Kumar Singh Khorana @ Moni
s/o Late Randhir Singh & Harjinder Kaur
14 December 1957 – 14 August 2021
Husband of Late Pushpa Devi Saigal
And founder of Sentral Chappati House, Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur
Lost his battle to Cancer and passed away peacefully on 14 August 2021, leaving behind
Second Wife: Veeramani Arasen @ Arasan
Children & Spouses:
Ashvinder Kaur Khorana & Dominic George
Simran Kaur Khorana
Sheetal Kaur Khorana & Sukhdev Singh Malhi
Navin Singh Khorana
God Daughter: Michelle Pereira
Saskaar/Cremation: Sunday, 15th August 2021
In light of the current MCO, the saskaar will be limited to immediate family only. The family members appreciate everyone’s kind understanding, support, messages of condolences and prayers.
Click here for the funeral Youtube link
For further information please contact:
Reena: 019 756 2010
Sukhdev: 012 213 5060
Ashvin: +61428233233 (Australia)
| Entry: 14 Aug 2021 | Source: Family
