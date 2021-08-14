Daljit Kumar Singh Khorana @ Moni (1957-2021)

Daljit Kumar Singh Khorana @ Moni

s/o Late Randhir Singh & Harjinder Kaur

14 December 1957 – 14 August 2021

Husband of Late Pushpa Devi Saigal

And founder of Sentral Chappati House, Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur

Lost his battle to Cancer and passed away peacefully on 14 August 2021, leaving behind

Second Wife: Veeramani Arasen @ Arasan

Children & Spouses:

Ashvinder Kaur Khorana & Dominic George

Simran Kaur Khorana

Sheetal Kaur Khorana & Sukhdev Singh Malhi

Navin Singh Khorana

God Daughter: Michelle Pereira

Saskaar/Cremation: Sunday, 15th August 2021

In light of the current MCO, the saskaar will be limited to immediate family only. The family members appreciate everyone’s kind understanding, support, messages of condolences and prayers.

Click here for the funeral Youtube link

For further information please contact:

Reena: 019 756 2010

Sukhdev: 012 213 5060

Ashvin: +61428233233 (Australia)

| Entry: 14 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

