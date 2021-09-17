Madam Chanoh Kaur (1941–2021), Petaling Jaya

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

‘Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye’

MADAM CHANOH KAUR d/o SADU SINGH

passed away peacefully on 16th September 2021.

Wife of Karnail Singh Shounki

Son: Narinderpal Singh

Daughter & Son-in-law: Amardip Kaur (Sonia) & Perdip Singh Pannu

Brothers:

Late Pritam Singh / Daljit Kaur(UK)

Late Bhan Singh (Subi) / Harjinder Kaur (UK)

Jit Singh Josen / Karamjit Kaur (UK)

Charan Singh / Darshan Kaur (India)

Jasbir Singh/ Kulwant Kaur(India)

Grandchildren:

Dildeep Singh

Gurjivendip Singh Pannu

Jaslindip Kaur Pannu

Jasmindip Kaur Pannu

Life is a journey, people come and go, but the emptiness you leave in our lives is unbearable. You were a fighter, the pillar of strength of the family.

You leave us with all the beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side. Our iron lady…

Till we meet again……

* In light of the current MCO and SOPs, the cremation will be a private affair.

We thank you for your kind understanding.

For enquiries, please contact: Perdip Singh at 012-672 5880

We are eternally grateful to our family , relatives and friends for sharing our grief. Thank you for the support and prayers.

| Entry: 17 Sept 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |