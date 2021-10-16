Chhattisgarh horror: Copycat of Lakhimpur Kheri SUV mauling protesting farmers?

By Asia Samachar | India |

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) ploughed into a religious procession in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Friday (15 Oct) – killing a man on the spot and leaving 15 more injured – in what looked like a copycat incident of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that killed four protesting farmers and a journalist.

In the horrifying incident yesterday, media reports said the vehicle rammed into the procession which was headed for immersion of goddess Durga’s idol. Videos captured of the chilling moment showed the speeding SUV hitting the people and continuing without stopping. Two men have been arrested.

On 3 Oct, in another incident, a vehicle believed to have been driven by a minister’s son rammed from the back into a group of protesting farmers who were walking on the road in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

But it was a good one week before the police arrested Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the incident. Mishra is from the BJP, the political party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident involved a convoy of SUVs, including a Thar jeep owned by the minister, also led to the death of two BJP workers and a driver. Initial accounts of the event from the BJP side suggested that the vehicles were fleeing an attack by farmers, but this was debunked soon as actual footage of the event started going viral. Up until two days ago, local media reports had the father and son duo denying the latter was involved in the incident in contrast to the version given by the farmers.

