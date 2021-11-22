Warrant Officer 1 (Rtd) Manmohan Singh (1962-2021), Sitiawan, Ex navy, Boustead Naval Shipyard

MANMOHAN SINGH A/L KARAM SINGH
16.02.1962 – 15.11.2021
District Sangrur, Village Mansa
In our hearts you are alive forever
In our minds, your memoris are imprinted…
So loved and so missed.
Our beloved one has returned to Karta Purakh, leaving behind loved brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles and aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Parents: Karam Singh a/l Polak Singh and Amarajeet Kaur a/p Basakha Singh
Wife: Amarjit Kaur a/p Karam Singh
Children: Kelvinder Singh Sidhu
Siblings:
Ajit Karam Singh (deceased) -Scotland,
Jasvinder Singh & Sylia Ciampa – USA,
Salvinder Singh
Path Da Bhog: 28 November 2021 (Sunday), 10.30am to 12pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, Perak
Please observe all prevailing Covid-19 SOPs.
We are grateful to all family and friends for sharing our grief. Thanking you for your support and prayers.
Contact:
Amarjit Kaur 014 – 909 9807
Ragbir Singh 012 – 537 1356
Rashminder Singh 016 – 565 8995
| Entry: 22 Nov 2021 | Source: Family
