Warrant Officer 1 (Rtd) Manmohan Singh (1962-2021), Sitiawan, Ex navy, Boustead Naval Shipyard

MANMOHAN SINGH A/L KARAM SINGH

16.02.1962 – 15.11.2021

District Sangrur, Village Mansa

In our hearts you are alive forever

In our minds, your memoris are imprinted…

So loved and so missed.

Our beloved one has returned to Karta Purakh, leaving behind loved brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles and aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Parents: Karam Singh a/l Polak Singh and Amarajeet Kaur a/p Basakha Singh

Wife: Amarjit Kaur a/p Karam Singh

Children: Kelvinder Singh Sidhu

Siblings:

Ajit Karam Singh (deceased) -Scotland,

Jasvinder Singh & Sylia Ciampa – USA,

Salvinder Singh

Path Da Bhog: 28 November 2021 (Sunday), 10.30am to 12pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, Perak

Please observe all prevailing Covid-19 SOPs.

We are grateful to all family and friends for sharing our grief. Thanking you for your support and prayers.

Contact:

Amarjit Kaur 014 – 909 9807

Ragbir Singh 012 – 537 1356

Rashminder Singh 016 – 565 8995

| Entry: 22 Nov 2021 | Source: Family

