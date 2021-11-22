Pretam Singh (1943-2021), Alor Setar, Kedah

PRETAM SINGH S/O SANTA SINGH

SDK, AMN, PCK, PPL, PJK

09.09.1943 – 20.11.2021

Wife: Late Jit Kaur d/o Balwant Singh (Taiping, Perak)

Children:

Paramjit Singh & Kavitha

Ranjit Singh & Corinne Wong

Kuljit Singh

Grandchild: Nikhil Declan Singh

Path da Bhog: 27 November 2021 (Saturday), from 9.30am-11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: Paramjit Singh (012-2321927), Ranjit Singh (016-6184378)

A Loving and Great Husband, Father, Brother, Father In Law and Grandfather will be deeply missed & remembered by all.

| Entry: 22 Nov 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |