Balajeet Singh @ Billu (1973-2021), Puchong

BALAJEET SINGH A/L ASSAR SINGH @ BILLU
01.12.1973 – 22.11.2021
Village: Khara
Billu Don
Wife: Baljinder Kaur Sandhu
Children:
Palwinder Singh Ball A/L Paramjit Singh
Sarjit Kaur Sandhu A/P Balajeet Singh
Muskanpreet Kaur Sandhu A/P Balajeet Singh
Rashpal Singh Sandhu A/L Balajeet Singh
Jazleen Kaur Sandhu A/P Balajeet Singh
Saskaar / Cremation: 12:30 pm, 23 November 2021 (Tuesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. Cortege leaves residence (Kampung Lembah Kinrara Puchong) at 11am
Path da Bhog: To be notified
Contact: 019- 2797861 (Paul)
A good man loved by all. A loving husband, father and a friend. Someone who is one call away for anything and put others before himself. He will forever live in our hearts, never shall his memory fade away. We will miss him dearly. He will always be our king and will always remains in our heart.
| Entry: 22 Nov 2021 | Source: Family
