Balajeet Singh @ Billu (1973-2021), Puchong

BALAJEET SINGH A/L ASSAR SINGH @ BILLU

01.12.1973 – 22.11.2021

Village: Khara

Billu Don

Wife: Baljinder Kaur Sandhu

Children:

Palwinder Singh Ball A/L Paramjit Singh

Sarjit Kaur Sandhu A/P Balajeet Singh

Muskanpreet Kaur Sandhu A/P Balajeet Singh

Rashpal Singh Sandhu A/L Balajeet Singh

Jazleen Kaur Sandhu A/P Balajeet Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 12:30 pm, 23 November 2021 (Tuesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. Cortege leaves residence ( Kampung Lembah Kinrara Puchong) at 11am

Path da Bhog: To be notified

Contact: 019- 2797861 (Paul)

A good man loved by all. A loving husband, father and a friend. Someone who is one call away for anything and put others before himself. He will forever live in our hearts, never shall his memory fade away. We will miss him dearly. He will always be our king and will always remains in our heart.

Entry: 22 Nov 2021 | Source: Family

