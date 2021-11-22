Simha moves from NUS to investment bank

Simha Kaur Jastol at the YSA Sikh graduates tea reception panel discussion

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Simha Kaur Jastol, one of the valedictorians at a recent Singapore Sikh graduates event, is now the corporate communications lead for information systems Asia Pacific (ISAP) at Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

Prior to this, she was the international digital marketing and corporate communications lead at National University of Singapore (NUS).

She joined Crédit Agricole CIB effective October, according to her LinkedIn update.

Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of Crédit Agricole Group, the 12th largest banking group worldwide in terms of tier 1 capital.

Crédit Agricole CIB, present in Singapore for over 100 years as a full branch, provides a wide range of corporate and investment banking products and services, fixed income and structured finance solutions including structured trade finance facilities to international commodity traders, producers, refiners and importers, according to information at its website.

On Oct 16, Simha was invited to be a valedictorians at the Sikh Tea Graduate annual event organised by the Sikh Association Singapore (YSA). She is also an executive committee member of the Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC).

Simha has a Master of Science (MSc) in Communications Management from Singapore Management University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from University of Bradford.

RELATED STORY:

Dreams do come true! (Asia Samachar, 15 Oct 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here