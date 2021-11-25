Big break for Amrit Kaur in comedy-drama ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

Amrit Kaur – Photo: HBO

By Anandpreet Kaur | Movies |

Budding Canadian actress Amrit Kaur has landed a leading role in Mindy Kaling’s American teen comedy-drama ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls.’

This is the biggest break for the 28-year-old actress was found roles in the Netflix series The Bold Type and American anthology television series Star Trek: Short Treks. She also appeared in Little Italy, Nurses and The D Cut.

The show premiered last week on HBO Max.

In a social media entry after the premier, Amrit wrote: “To my parents, who come from a conservative Indian background yet still showed up to the premiere to dance and celebrate their daughter, even when her boob kept popping out of her dress. My mother, in particular, who in her beautiful broken English will relentless run lines at any hour of the day. My sister who was on FaceTime the entire night.”

Amrit has eyed an acting career ever since high school.

“I was a senior captain of the improv team in high school. I was not allowed to take drama [because] I was considered too obnoxious. So I did it as an extracurricular and somehow convinced my parents that I would do theatre school,” she told MTV News in an interview.

Amrit is also a writer and producer. She wrote, co-produced, and acted in the award-winning 2020 short film The Heatwave.

In 2014, the Ontario-born took part in the Miss World Canada Beauty pageant in 2014.

Sidhu (Amrit Kaur) and Pike in Star Trek “Short Trek”

