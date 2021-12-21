Sardar Hazara Singh (1929-2021), Ex OCPD Melaka Tengah

SUPT (RETD) SARDAR HAZARA SINGH @ KISHAN SINGH A/L MUNSHA SINGH PKT, AMN, PPT
9.01.1929 – 18.12.2021
Wife: Mdm Ajit Kaur A/P Beant Singh
Sisters:
Sewaran Kaur (Deceased)
Gormit Kor (Deceased)
Pritam Kaur
Brothers:
Harnek Singh (ex TNB)
Mej (Retd) Harwan Singh (ex MAF)
Children / Spouses:
Dr. Sukdershan Singh/Jasbeer Kaur
Sokdev Kaur/Gurbachan Singh
Mahinder Kaur
Jasbeer Singh/Manvinder Kaur
Grandchildren / Spouses:
Kiranjeet Kaur / Dr. Sukhdev Singh
Pavendeep Singh / Alyaa Azman
Dr. Shreenjeet Kaur / Dr. Rachvind Singh
Balinderjit Singh / Dr. Tanisha Biaspal
Sandeep Singh / Pattunun Wanglersruang
Harminder Singh
Balvinder Singh
Manmohanjit Singh
Gobindeep Singh
Gursimranjit Kaur
Great Grandchildren:
Jaiveer Singh
Zoravar Singh
Zaara Kaur
Path Da Bhog: 2 January 2022 (Sunday), 10.00am – 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.
Additional information of the departed:
As an avid sportsman, he was fervently passionate about Cricket, Hockey, Football, Track and Field and later in Golf. A dedicated Police Officer. He led a full and healthy lifestyle, an Optimist, outgoing personality, a voracious reader, cheerful and never giving up till the very end. A great mentor to family and friends. A caring and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather & Great Grandfather.
Contact:
Dr. Sukdershan Singh: +60 13-521 1956 (WhatsApp only)
Sokdev Kaur: +60 12-506 3112 (WhatApp only)
Mahinder Kaur: +60 17-879 5707 (WhatApp only)
Jasbeer Singh: +60 17-235 2633 (WhatApp only)
Condolences to the family and pray the departed soul is with WaheGuru Ji
Family should claim the RM3K Funeral grant from the Pensions Department when transferring pension rights to wife.
Bless all
0192927178