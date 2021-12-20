The Gurdwara kicked off its flood-related voluntary operations on Sunday and has since distributed over 10,000 warm vegetarian and halal food to various locations yesterday. -Pic credit to Twitter @sadhosays

By Urohiny Anthony | NST | Malaysia |

KUALA LUMPUR: The Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya’s ‘multiracial’ kitchen has been cooking up a storm to feed starving flood victims.

The Gurdwara kicked off its flood-related voluntary operations on Sunday and has since distributed over 10,000 warm vegetarian and halal food to various locations yesterday.

Last night, the Gurdwara sent out a request for volunteers to arrive by 8am or earlier to help with food preparation and packing. It also called out to 4WD vehicle owners to arrive by 11am to assist with food distribution as many of the flood-hit areas can only be accessed by such vehicles.

Photos on social media this morning showed men and women from different races, faith and religion congregating to the Gurdwara with a common purpose – to get hot meals to the flood victims.

Everyone is also seen wearing headscarves while busy chopping vegetables and cooking. It is customary to wear headscarves or cover one’s head with a bandanna in a Gurdwara as a sign of respect. There is always extra headscarves at a Gurdwara for guests to use.

By 9.30am approximately 2,000 hot meals were ready to be sent out to Sri Muda and Batu Tiga flood victims and they sent an urgent request for the 4WD owners to come in earlier than originally requested.

Read the full story, ‘Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya cooking up a storm for flood victims’ (NST, 20 Dec 2021), here.

