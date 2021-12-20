Jaswinder Kaur (1960-2021), Seremban

JASWINDER KAUR D/O AWATHAR ŞINGH

25.06.1960 – 19.12.2021

Husband – Manjit Singh (RMAF)

Children / Spouses:

Harmanwinder Kaur@Bindiya/ Harvinder Singh Chal

Jasmine Kaur Abdullah

Kamaldeep Kaur

Grandchildren: Rehan Dharnyal, Samaara Heer Kaur Chal

Last respects can be paid at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban 21 December 2021 (Tuesday) starting 9am. Funeral will be held at Jalan Templer Crematorium Seremban at 1pm, 21 December 2021.

Contact: Harvinder (Son in Law) 016 499 6498, Manjit (Husband) 012 321 6299, Jagdish (Brother) 012 231 5558

In Waheguru’s care, you rest above peacefully, in our hearts you rest with so much love, you will be dearly missed by your family, your children, your grand children and your friends. We love you so much.

| Entry: 20 Dec 2021 | Source: Family

