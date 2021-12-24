Turbaned Sikh creates Singapore naval history

Corporatel Balraj Singh – Tabla

By Tabla | Singapore |

Corporal Balraj Singh is honoured that he has become the first turbaned Sikh in the history of the Singapore Navy to undergo and complete the intensive Combat Diver Course (CDC) of the elite Naval Diving Unit (NDU).

“While having long hair made it challenging, since we spend a lot of time in the water, I am glad to prove that it does not hinder Sikhs from becoming operational divers,” he told tabla!.

“Even without this added challenge, meeting the stringent requirements of the course was a personal achievement in itself.”

There have been Sikh NDU divers in the past, but CPL Balraj is the first turbaned Sikh with unshorn hair to graduate from the CDC.

The 19-year-old was initially shocked to receive the letter for diver vocational assessment and the subsequent letter stating that he would be enlisted into the NDU.

But he quickly overcame his apprehension and decided to take up the challenge.

“After finding out more, I decided to train to be a naval diver as not many are given the opportunity,” he said. “My parents were also very supportive.”

Father Harjit Singh, 55, is an army regular, while mother Rajbinder Kaur, 52, is a part-time accounts assistant. He is their only child.

CPL Balraj could swim decently as he had taken lessons when he was younger. However, his confidence in the water was not great.

“Combat diver training really honed my confidence and conditioned me to perform in more challenging waters,” he said. “The CDC was pretty challenging, especially in terms of the physical demands.

“However, playing hockey before enlisting helped me to adapt better to the demands as I was already physically fit.”

CPL Balraj played hockey for Raffles Institution and won the Schools A, B and C division titles with them.

He also played for the Singapore Khalsa Association in the National Hockey League (Division 1) and trained with the national developmental squad before enlistment.

CPL Balraj also found the CDC mentally challenging as some days were long and stretched into the wee hours when there were night dives.

However, the constant support from his parents, batch mates and instructors helped to spur him on to achieve his goals.

“My biggest challenge came during the last few weeks of the physical training phase when I came down with an ear infection,” he said.

“I was given medical leave for a few days and was excused from submersion for almost a week. As a result, I was able to attempt only my water confidence test on the second last day. But, with the advice and support of my instructors, I was able to complete the test in my second attempt.”

Being a Sikh with unshorn hair, he had to maintain the proper decorum and hygiene during the demanding course. CPL Balraj said minor adjustments helped him through.

“Once the course started, I had to make some adjustments,” he said.

“I began tying my hair behind in a man bun instead of the usual top knot so that I could carry the rubber dingy on my head safely. This arrangement made diving easier as well.

“I wore my swimming cap during swims and dives to maintain personal hygiene and washed my hair regularly even when there was limited time.”

CPL Balraj strived to keep in balance his commitment to country and faith. “As a Sikh, I chose not to cut my hair as a sign of respect to God,” he said.

“So, I made minor adjustments, like how I tie my hair and put in the effort to maintain my personal grooming and hygiene. This allowed me to not compromise my faith while training to be a naval diver.”

Read the full story, ‘Committed to country and faith’ (Tabla, 24 Dec 2021), here.

RELATED STORY:

Gold commendation for Aussie Sikh corporal with exemplary technical skills (Asia Samachar, 5 July 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here