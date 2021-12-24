Panch Khalsa Diwan Malaya supports Petaling Jaya gurdwara flood relief efforts

Balvinder (right) handing cheque to Awtar Singh – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Panch Khalsa Diwan Malaya (PKDM) came forward to support the gallant efforts led by Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) to assist flood victims in the Klang Valley and neighbouring states.

PKDM president Balvinder Singh handed a RM2,500 cheque to GSPJ committee president Awtar Singh (Terry) at the gurdwara compound yesterday (Dec 23). Also present were PKDM committee members Ajitpal Singh and Dr Jasbir Singh.

GSPJ has been spearheading a massive effort to cook hot vegetarian meals in the thousands, which are then sent direct to the victims by volunteers. They are also maintaining a call centre as well as collecting and distributing necessary items.

