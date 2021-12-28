Surindar Kaur (1945-2021), Seremban

I N L O V I N G M E M O R Y
SURINDAR KAUR D/O LATE SURJAN SINGH JP
23.03.1945 – 21.12.2021
Husband: Late Bhagwant Singh s/o Late Toki Santokh Singh of Seremban
Children:
Satvinder Kaur (Deceased)
Satwant Singh
Preetam Kaur / Ranbir Singh Rendy
Grandchild: Dilshan Singh Rendy
Mdm Surindar was a dutiful wife, daughter and daughter in-law, a loving mother, sister, aunt, friend
and a doting grandmother who showered unconditional love and compassion to one and all and
touched the hearts of all those who came to know her. She made our house a home to everyone who
walked through our doors. Her warmth and generous nature was well known to all family and friends.
Mdm Surindar will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all family members and friends near and far.
We see her Halo shine always ; Our mother, forever our Angel deeply loved and will be missed so very much.
She has now become that evening Star amongst the Angels in heaven. We will love you always.
Sehaj Path Da Bhog & Anthim Ardas will be held on 2 January 2022 (sunday) between 4-6pm at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban
For enquiries contact:
Satwant 012-2868901
Preeta 012-2177141
| Entry: 28 Dec 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |
Condolences to family and pray her soul with WaheGuru Ji
Bless all