Surindar Kaur (1945-2021), Seremban

I N L O V I N G M E M O R Y

SURINDAR KAUR D/O LATE SURJAN SINGH JP

23.03.1945 – 21.12.2021

Husband: Late Bhagwant Singh s/o Late Toki Santokh Singh of Seremban

Children:

Satvinder Kaur (Deceased)

Satwant Singh

Preetam Kaur / Ranbir Singh Rendy

Grandchild: Dilshan Singh Rendy

Mdm Surindar was a dutiful wife, daughter and daughter in-law, a loving mother, sister, aunt, friend

and a doting grandmother who showered unconditional love and compassion to one and all and

touched the hearts of all those who came to know her. She made our house a home to everyone who

walked through our doors. Her warmth and generous nature was well known to all family and friends.

Mdm Surindar will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all family members and friends near and far.

We see her Halo shine always ; Our mother, forever our Angel deeply loved and will be missed so very much.



She has now become that evening Star amongst the Angels in heaven. We will love you always.

Sehaj Path Da Bhog & Anthim Ardas will be held on 2 January 2022 (sunday) between 4-6pm at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

For enquiries contact:

Satwant 012-2868901

Preeta 012-2177141

| Entry: 28 Dec 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |