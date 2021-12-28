Health minister KJ makes pit stop at Petaling gurdwara

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin made a pit stop at the flood relief collection centre at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya yesterday (27 Dec 2021) to drop off some items urgently needed for the flood victims.

Today is the 10th day the gurdwara has been running a flood relief centre to distribute urgently needed items as well as hot cooked vegetarian meals.

Listed as urgently needed today are candles, toothbrushes, instant noodles, mosquito coils, hand sanitisers, wet wipes, mattresses, pillows and small packets of curry, chilli and tumeric powders. Centre contact number: +6010-2174556

