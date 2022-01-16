Vacancy: Administrator for Kajang gurdwara

(Public Service Announcement)

Gurdwara Sahib Kajang (GSK)

POST: ADMINISTRATOR

Role: GSK is sourcing for a suitable candidate to provide secretarial and administration support services to GSK. The services will cover GSK, Punjabi Education Center Kajang, Development Committee, Education Fund and the Trustees of Kajang Crematorium Land.

Working Hours (Work Physically at GSK’s office in New Building in Kajang):

a. Monday to Thursday: 8.30am to 4.30pm; and

b. Sunday: 7.45am to 1.00pm

We can also work out a flexi hour scheme with the candidate.

Salary: Based on the experience of the candidate.

Part time students pursing diploma and degree are encourage to apply. If interested, Whatsapp your details to +6012-2811042

