In Loving Memory: Swaran Singh (1943-2021), Retiree IJN / Originally Sentul

SWARAN SINGH S/O LATE MELA SINGH & LATE UTTAM KAUR

GRANDSON OF LATE BAKSHISH SINGH

(15.08.1943 – 30.01.2021)

Retiree from IJN

Village: Nasirpur, Punjab; Originally from Sentul

Dearly missed and forever cherished by his beloved:

Wife: Karam Kaur d/o Late Darsan Singh

Daughter / Son In Law: Jagreet Kaur / Tell Singh

Son / Daughter In Law: Dalbir Singh / Rangeeta Kaur

Grandchildren: Amritpal Singh / Manreet Kaur / Hashreet Kaur.

Path Da Phog: 29th January 2022 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Programme Time:

6am to 8am – Asa Di Vaar

9.30am to 11.30am – Kirtan Darbar & Path Da Phog.

Kindly Treat this as personal invitation.

Please adhere to the Covid-19 SOPs.

Contact:

Dalbir Singh 019 3275477

Jagreet Kaur 017 7787411

| Entry: 20 Jan 2022 | Source: Family

