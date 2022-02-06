Mata Jeet Kaur (1941 – 2022), Muar

MATA JEET KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR PRETUM SINGH SAHOTA

8.10.1941 – 1.2.2022



Leaving behind:

Children / Spouses

– Belbinder Kaur (Bindro) / Charan Singh (Johor Bahru)

– Chand Kaur / Late Baldev Singh (Vancouver, Canada)

– Avtar Kaur / Late Surinder Singh (New Delhi, India)

– Jaspal Kaur (Kuala Lumpur)

– Jasbir Kaur / Surjit Singh Ranu (London, UK)

– Gurdial Singh Sahota / Amrit Kaur Khaira (Kuching, Sarawak)

– Dr. Harjinder Singh / Siew (Kuala Lumpur)

– Harjinder Kaur / Tejwinder Singh Bhullar (Kuala Lumpur)

Brother: Gurnam Singh (Singapore)

and 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and host of family and friends to mourn the loss.

Mata Jeet Kaur was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother. mother-in-law, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunty and a friend to her family and loved ones. She never failed to wear a smile and she always maintained a positive mindset. Mata Jeet Kaur was a compassionate pillar of strength to her family and friends.



We are forever grateful and thankful for all the sacrifices and compromises made by Mata Jeet Kaur to provide a cheerful and loving environment to everyone around her she never failed to shower affection and pure love.



Path da Bhog: 13 February 2022 (Sunday), from 9:30am – 11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur. Guru ka Langar will be served.

Contact:

Gurdial Singh Sahota 013-828-4265



Tejwinder Singh Bhullar 013-352-1324

| Entry: 6 Feb 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |