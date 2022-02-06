Mata Jeet Kaur (1941 – 2022), Muar

MATA JEET KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR PRETUM SINGH SAHOTA
8.10.1941 – 1.2.2022
Leaving behind:
Children / Spouses
– Belbinder Kaur (Bindro) / Charan Singh (Johor Bahru)
– Chand Kaur / Late Baldev Singh (Vancouver, Canada)
– Avtar Kaur / Late Surinder Singh (New Delhi, India)
– Jaspal Kaur (Kuala Lumpur)
– Jasbir Kaur / Surjit Singh Ranu (London, UK)
– Gurdial Singh Sahota / Amrit Kaur Khaira (Kuching, Sarawak)
– Dr. Harjinder Singh / Siew (Kuala Lumpur)
– Harjinder Kaur / Tejwinder Singh Bhullar (Kuala Lumpur)
Brother: Gurnam Singh (Singapore)
and 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and host of family and friends to mourn the loss.
Mata Jeet Kaur was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother. mother-in-law, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunty and a friend to her family and loved ones. She never failed to wear a smile and she always maintained a positive mindset. Mata Jeet Kaur was a compassionate pillar of strength to her family and friends.
We are forever grateful and thankful for all the sacrifices and compromises made by Mata Jeet Kaur to provide a cheerful and loving environment to everyone around her she never failed to shower affection and pure love.
Path da Bhog: 13 February 2022 (Sunday), from 9:30am – 11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur. Guru ka Langar will be served.
Contact:
Gurdial Singh Sahota 013-828-4265
Tejwinder Singh Bhullar 013-352-1324
| Entry: 6 Feb 2022 | Source: Family
