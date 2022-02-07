FIRST BARSI: 12 February 2022 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sitiawan, Perak, Malaysia
In Loving Memory of our beloved “MA”:
LATE MADAM GURMEL KAUR D/O INDER SINGH
18.3.1932 – 14.1.2021
Wife of Late SARDAR NASHATAR SINGH, Sitiawan
Programme
4.00pm – 5.30pm: Sukhmani Sahib Path
6.00pm: Rehras Sahib Path
7.00pm – 8.15pm: Kirtan & Katha by Kamey Veerji & Jatha
Followed by Ardas and Guru Ka Langgar.
Kindly please treat this as a personal invitation.
Please abide by the Covid SOP (Mask and sanitise)
Contact:
Paramjit Singh – 0163310365
Karamjit Kaur – 0175859083
| Entry: 7 Feb 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |