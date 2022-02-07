FIRST BARSI: 12 February 2022 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sitiawan, Perak, Malaysia

In Loving Memory of our beloved “MA”:

LATE MADAM GURMEL KAUR D/O INDER SINGH

18.3.1932 – 14.1.2021

Wife of Late SARDAR NASHATAR SINGH, Sitiawan

Programme

4.00pm – 5.30pm: Sukhmani Sahib Path

6.00pm: Rehras Sahib Path

7.00pm – 8.15pm: Kirtan & Katha by Kamey Veerji & Jatha

Followed by Ardas and Guru Ka Langgar.

Kindly please treat this as a personal invitation.

Please abide by the Covid SOP (Mask and sanitise)

Contact:

Paramjit Singh – 0163310365

Karamjit Kaur – 0175859083

