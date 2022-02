Madam Gurjeet Kaur (1944-2022), Wife of Late Sardar Dayal Singh (Lam Soon)

MADAM GURJEET KAUR (WIFE OF LATE SARDAR DAYAL SINGH) – LAM SOON

26.10.1944 – 07.02.2022

Passed away peacefully on 7 February 2022

Husband: Late Sardar Dayal Singh (Lam Soon)

Children / Spouses:

Mdm Jasvir Kaur (Jessy) / Late Mr Baljit Singh Mr Jasmail Singh (Meli) / Mdm Karamjit Kaur Mr Dwinder Singh / Mdm Balwinder Kaur (Canada)

Also missed by Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren

Last Respects: For those who would like to pay their last respects may do so at No. 49, Jalan Pasir Merah, Off Jalan Klang Lama, 58100 Kuala Lumpur

Cortege leaves from residence at 1.00 PM

Funeral / Saskaar: 2.30pm, 8 February 2022 (Tuesday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Jasmail Singh (Meli) – 012 315 8093

Taranjit Kaur – 016 3915591

Jetinder Singh – 016 386 0454

| Entry: 7 Feb 2022 | Source: Family





