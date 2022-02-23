Johor to allocate RM1m for Sikh gurdwaras, Panjabi education

Johor MB Hasni Mohamad (right) at the Sikh community hi-tea on 22 February 2022 – Photo: Hasni Mohamad Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Johor state caretaker government has promised some RM1 million for the six gurdwaras, the Sikh associations and the teaching of the Panjabi language, as well as RM300,000 as the first tranche for the Kulai Land Development.

Johor menteri besar Hasni Mohamad announced the allocation in a Facebook entry today following a hi-tea with Sikh community representatives yesterday (22 Feb 2022).

“The meeting provides an opportunity to hear, and resolve, issues faced by the Sikh community like those connected to their place of worship,” he wrote.

Asia Samachar was made to understand that the breakdown for the funding was as follows: Punjabi Education Johor (RM150,000), administrate cost for the gurdwara (RM100,000 for Johor Bahru gurdwara and RM50,000 each for gurdwaras in Pontian, Kluang, Batu Pahat, Muar dan Segamat. Gurdwaras in Kluang and Muar will receive a special allocation for renovation of RM200,000 and RM150,000, respectively.

Another RM50,000 each was promised to Johor Sikh Sports Club (JSSC), Malaysia Sikh Union (MSU) and Johor Sikh Association (JSA).

The announcement came as the various political parties are gearing up for the March 12 state elections.

The out-going government was previously helmed by the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact led by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Hasni is the state chairman of Umno, the dominant component member of the BN.

“We’ve not received state funding for some years now,” said an official from one of the six gurdwaras in the state. “The last funding was during the BN ruling.”

The BN lost both at the federal and the Johor state level in the 2018 elections. It is understood that the Sikh gurdwaras and societies did not receive any funding from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) led state government which came to power in 2018.

RELATED STORY:

Johor gurdwaras to receive annual state funding (Asia Samachar, 24 April 2016)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here