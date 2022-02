SM (R) Gurmaij Singh (1939-2022), PDRM (18829)

SM (R) GURMAIJ SINGH S/O LATE RAJA SINGH

PPN, PPM (PDRM 18829)

1.1.1939 – 22.2.2022

Village: Thatta Nawan, Kapurthala

Wife: Harbans Kaur d/o Late Arjan Singh

Children / Spouses:

Ranjit Singh / Manjit Kaur (Perth) Amberjit Singh (Shah Alam) Harvinderjit Singh / Sarvinjeet Kaur (Sydney) Bikramjit Singh / Jesminder Kaur (Melbourne) Nirmalajit Kaur / Gormage Singh (Shah Alam) Sangeet Kaur / Ranjeet Singh (Melbourne)

Beloved nephew: Dr. Bhajan Singh / Dr. Amarjeet Kaur (Ipoh)

Beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great grand children

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 26th February 2022 (Saturday), Nirvana Crematorium Shah Alam

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves from residence No. 20, Jalan Jelutong, Seksyen 3/16, Shah Alam at 2pm, 26th February 2022

Path da Bhog: 6th March 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12.30pm, Gurdwara Sahib Shah Alam

Contact:

Gormage Singh : 0123773706

Gorraj Singh : 0166988629



Entry: 23 Feb 2022 | Source: Family





