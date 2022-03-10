Karnal Singh (Methe), (1962-2022), Selayang

KARNAL SINGH (METHE)

16.1.1962 – 26.2.2022

Leaving behind

Wife: Munjit Kaur d/o Gurdial Singh

Sister / sister-in-law:

Karamjit Kaur (Sister)

Kalwant Kaur (Sister-in-law)

Children:

Aaronpal Singh

Ritchiepal Singh

Nieces & Nephews:

Jasbee Kaur

Jaswinder Kaur

Irpreet Kaur

Balveen Kaur

Harrypal Singh

Kevinpal Singh

Gurkashvin Singh

Son-in-law: Nashpal Singh

Grandchild: Prabhleen Kaur

And a host of relatives and friends.

Path Da Bhog : 10am, 13 March 2022 (Sunday), at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru.

Acknowledgements:

We thank Waheguru for your acts of kindness and prayers of consolation. We thank you for every expression of sympathy. Please know that we are blessed by your presence, your calls and your visits.

Tribute:

“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us”

Missing you Dad.

Contact:

017-2367144 (Aaronpal)

017-4367144 (Ritchiepal)

017-2439428 (Harrypal)

012-9166786 (Jaswin)

| Entry: 10 March 2022 | Source: Family

