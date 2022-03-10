Karnal Singh (Methe), (1962-2022), Selayang

KARNAL SINGH (METHE)
16.1.1962 – 26.2.2022
Leaving behind
Wife: Munjit Kaur d/o Gurdial Singh
Sister / sister-in-law:
Karamjit Kaur (Sister)
Kalwant Kaur (Sister-in-law)
Children:
Aaronpal Singh
Ritchiepal Singh
Nieces & Nephews:
Jasbee Kaur
Jaswinder Kaur
Irpreet Kaur
Balveen Kaur
Harrypal Singh
Kevinpal Singh
Gurkashvin Singh
Son-in-law: Nashpal Singh
Grandchild: Prabhleen Kaur
And a host of relatives and friends.
Path Da Bhog : 10am, 13 March 2022 (Sunday), at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru.
Acknowledgements:
We thank Waheguru for your acts of kindness and prayers of consolation. We thank you for every expression of sympathy. Please know that we are blessed by your presence, your calls and your visits.
Tribute:
“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us”
Missing you Dad.
Contact:
017-2367144 (Aaronpal)
017-4367144 (Ritchiepal)
017-2439428 (Harrypal)
012-9166786 (Jaswin)
| Entry: 10 March 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |