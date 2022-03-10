Event | Malaysia: Sikh Environment Day at Khalsa Land | 13 March 2022





Fancy a nature walk and learning the art of upcycling your kitchen scraps? These are among the activities planned for the Sikh Environment Day at Khalsa Land in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor, this Sunday (13 March 2022).

Organised by Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM), the half-day event, which starts at 8am and ends with a free lunch, will be held at the foothills of the forest reserve camp site.

Other activities planned are Scavenger Hunt amongst the lush greenery and waterways present in Khalsa Land followed by a Sustainability Workshop conducted by the Biji-Biji initiative, a social enterprise solve that aims to solve environmental issues through a market-driven approach.

The event is held in conjunction with the 12th annual Sikh Environment Day celebration initiated by US-based EcoSikh in 2010. The event is celebrated across the six continents as a tribute to Guru Har Rai, the seventh Sikh Guru, who is remembered in the Sikh history for his deep sensitivity to nature and its preservation.

Khalsa Land, a 22-acre camp site acquired by the SNSM for RM1.7 million in 2002, is being developed in stages to cater for the Sikh community, in particular, and other groups keen to hold events at the site.

﻿

