AAP all set to break Akali Dal – Congress long stranglehold over Punjab

Punjab may see the emergence of a new political party to run the northern Indian state, breaking long standing stranglehold by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Indian National Congress (INC).

Aam Aadmi Party, the New Delhi based political party led by Arvind Kejriwa, seems all set to break the duopoly in the state as seen from the early rounds of vote counting.

AAP is leading in a majority of seats in Punjab, with chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann leading while sitting chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing in both his seats. Other senior Congress leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh are trailing in their respective constituencies, as per initial trends, reports The Indian Express.

Early trends suggest the AAP is winning over 80 seats out of the total 117 seats in Punjab, it added.

“Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi minutes after noon (Indian time, 2.30pm Malaysia/Singapore time).

In Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not seem to have made much headway in terms of capturing seats, but it is having a field day in the other state elections that had just taken place, along with Punjab.

Early results show that BJP is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh as well as Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

