Jasbeer Singh Khaira (1959-2022), Former GM, Aseania Pulau Besar, Johor

SARDAR JASBEER SINGH KHAIRA

19.1.1959 – 18.3.2022

Dear Sadh Sangat Ji. It is with profound sadness we would like to inform of the passing of our beloved, Sardar Jasbeer Singh Khaira s/o Nazar Singh Khaira JP & Mata Karam Kaur Khaira, peacefully on the morning of 18th March 2022 at 2am.

Saskaar (cremation) was carried out today (18 March).

Path da Bhog: To be announced.

Contact: Dr Sarjit Singh (Brother-In-Law) 019-7352525

| Entry: 18 March 2022 | Source: Family

