Sikh corporate leader meets Penang chief minister







Amarjit Singh Sandhu (left) meets Penang CM Chow Kon Yeow – Photo: Amarjit Singh Sandhu LinkedIn

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A team led by Amarjit Singh Sandhu, a corporate chief at memory solutions provider Micron Technology, was recently hosted by the Penang chief minster Chow Kon Yeow.

“The delegation discussed Micron’s growing presence in Penang, our efforts to recruit and develop talent, and initiatives to give back and engage meaningfully with communities,” Amarjit shared on his LinkedIn page. “We continue to build bridges with the government based on meaningful dialogue and collaboration.”

Amarjit is the corporate vice president for assembly and test NAND operations at Micron (Malaysia and Singapore) as well as the country manager for Malaysia.

