Students barred from school Eid gathering for wearing kurta. Netizens showed them love

Students wearing kurta to a Malaysian school Aidilfitri (Hari Raya) gathering were in for a shock of their lives when they were punished for wearing the traditional Indian subcontinent dress.

After being chided, the students were asked to stand in the assembly ground, missing the fun and joy of the celebration. They were only allowed back to the celebration towards the tail end, with food almost running out. Most of the other students, presumably from the Malay origin, would probably be wearing what is usually called Baju Melayu.

The alleged incident was shared in a Facebook posting, reported last week (May 14) by Malay newspaper Kosmo. The newspaper report did not name the school or the background of the students.

In response to the alleged incident, most netizens expressed disapproval, chiding the teachers involved for their poor and unwarranted response.

Kurta originates from the Indian subcontinent. The word has its origins in the Urdu, Hindustani language and has also got the name from the Sanskrit word kuratu or kurtaka. In Persian it literally means a collarless shirt and it indeed is a collarless dress but some variants have a collar. The dress is commonly worn in countries such as Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka along with India. It is worn with pajamas, pants, jeans, Dhoti and Lungis too and is stitched in fabrics like cotton, silk, voile, jute, khadi, and kota, according to an entry at Cultural India.

