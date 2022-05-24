Ranjit Kaur (1934 – 2021), Taiping / Petaling Jaya

FIRST BARSI

RANJIT KAUR D/O BUDH SINGH

27.1.1934 – 8.6.2021

Wife of late ASP Ranjit Singh

Children / Spouses:

Balbir Kaur Bhall / Tony Miller

Dr Nerash Nirmal Singh / Anita Peter

Hansraj Singh Bhall / Sarah Webb

Grandchildren:

Nereeta Bhall

Dr Gershwin Isaac Singh Bhall

First Barsi prayers on 28 May 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Maji will be dearly missed, always cherished and forever remembered by her children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters and all relatives and friends whose lives she had touched.

| Entry: 24 May 2022 | Source: Family

