Ranjit Kaur (1934 – 2021), Taiping / Petaling Jaya

FIRST BARSI
RANJIT KAUR D/O BUDH SINGH
27.1.1934 – 8.6.2021
Wife of late ASP Ranjit Singh
Children / Spouses:
Balbir Kaur Bhall / Tony Miller
Dr Nerash Nirmal Singh / Anita Peter
Hansraj Singh Bhall / Sarah Webb
Grandchildren:
Nereeta Bhall
Dr Gershwin Isaac Singh Bhall
First Barsi prayers on 28 May 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Maji will be dearly missed, always cherished and forever remembered by her children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters and all relatives and friends whose lives she had touched.
| Entry: 24 May 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here