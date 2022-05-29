Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead – Report

Sidhu Moose Wala (during an election rally in February 2022). He was shot dead on 29 May 2022 while riding in a Jeep (right)

By Asia Samachar | Punjab |

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab today (May 29). He was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in village Jhawahar Ke and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa, reported The Indian Express.

The incident comes a day after the withdrawal of the security cover of the 27-year-old singer. He was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover yesterday as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture, the report added.

He was shot dead by gangsters, one news report said, quoting an unnamed police source.

Videos of his fired-upon vehicle and dead body became viral soon after the incident.

Sidhu Moose Wala belonged to Moose Wala village near Mansa and was the voice of many superhit songs in the last few years. Moose Wala had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa. He was defeated by AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes.

Moose Wala had joined the Congress amid much fanfare in November last year. With Congress granting him ticket from Mansa Assembly constituency, then sitting Mansa MLA, Nazar Singh Manshahia, had revolted against the party saying that he would oppose the candidature of the controversial singer, the report added.

