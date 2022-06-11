I am learning new things everyday, says Sikh geoscientist

Amrith Kaur at the Brunei base in 2019 – Photo: Personal LinkedIn

This week officially marks a whole decade since I started my career with Baker Hughes. It is a major milestone, a big achievement, and it’s one of the most important relationships I’ve had right from the time I graduated in 2012 – and it’s with my employer. I have always been heavily involved in technical roles from the beginning of my career until recently, in the last two years, I transitioned into the management role.

Few years ago when I was younger, I thought I knew a lot – I didn’t, and I still don’t. I am learning new things everyday amidst the experiences I have had all these years. I put that down to working with the right company. It’s all about the fit. Finding that right fit for the organisation is something that’s close to my heart and I’m lucky enough to have found that with Baker Hughes for myself.

Throughout these years, I met some of my very own close friends here, people with the same vision and goals. I’d like to thank all of them personally for everything they’ve done for me over the last 10 years – providing the guidance and support to progress and excel. It’s been a wonderful journey so far and hoping to continue riding on this journey for the next 10 years as well!

(The article is adapted from Amrith Kaur’s entry at her LinkedIn page. Based in Malaysia, she is the Eastern Hemisphere Service Delivery Manager at energy technology company Baker Hughes. She has a MBA in Energy Management and Systems Technology and a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Petroleum Geoscience, both from Universiti Teknologi Petronas)

