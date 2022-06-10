Rangit Kaur d/o Mukhtiar Singh Cheema (1964-2022), Cheras

RANGIT KAUR D/O MUKHTIAR SINGH CHEEMA

wife of Tirlochan Singh, daughter-in-law of Master Ajmer Singh

26.10.1964 – 9.6.2022

Village: Cheema, Barnala

Husband: Tirlochan Singh s/o Ajmer Singh

Children / Spouses:

Mukand Singh / Manprit Kaur

Harinder Kaur

Updesh Singh

Leaving behind brothers, sisters, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and a host of relatives & friends.

Saskaar / Cremation: 4.30pm, 10th Jun 2022 (Friday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

For those who would like to pay their last respects, they may do so from 11am at No 27 Jalan Alam Jaya 12, Taman Alam Jaya, 43200, Batu 9, Cheras, Selangor

Sukhmani Sahib @ 1.20pm.

Cortege leaves from residence at 3.20pm.

Contact:

012-2522945 Mukand

012-9898940 Harinder

﻿

| Entry: 10 June 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

