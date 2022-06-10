Rangit Kaur d/o Mukhtiar Singh Cheema (1964-2022), Cheras

RANGIT KAUR D/O MUKHTIAR SINGH CHEEMA
wife of Tirlochan Singh, daughter-in-law of Master Ajmer Singh
26.10.1964 – 9.6.2022
Village: Cheema, Barnala
Husband: Tirlochan Singh s/o Ajmer Singh
Children / Spouses:
Mukand Singh / Manprit Kaur
Harinder Kaur
Updesh Singh
Leaving behind brothers, sisters, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and a host of relatives & friends.
Saskaar / Cremation: 4.30pm, 10th Jun 2022 (Friday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
For those who would like to pay their last respects, they may do so from 11am at No 27 Jalan Alam Jaya 12, Taman Alam Jaya, 43200, Batu 9, Cheras, Selangor
Sukhmani Sahib @ 1.20pm.
Cortege leaves from residence at 3.20pm.
Contact:
012-2522945 Mukand
012-9898940 Harinder
| Entry: 10 June 2022 | Source: Family
Condolences to family of Rangit Kaur on her demise and pray her soul rest with WaheGuru.. Bless all