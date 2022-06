Gunwant Kaur (1942 – 2022), Rawang

MADAM GUNWANT KAUR W/O LATE SDR SURJEET SINGH (RAWANG)

1.12.1942 – 9.6.2022

Passed away peacefully on 9/06/2022.

Last respects at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur 11.00am (10 June 2022, Friday) onwards

Saskaar / Cremation: 12.00pm, 10 June 2022, Friday, at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: To be updated

Leaving Behind Beloved

Son & Daughter-in-law:

Narinder Pall Singh & Narinder Kaur

Daughters and Sons-in-law:

Chranjit Kaur & Jasbir Singh Rai

Gurdish Kaur & Gurdip Singh Nijer

Gurminder Jeet Kaur & Mandeep Singh

Grandchildren & Family

Contact person

Narinder Singh 012-2191447

Mandeep Singh 0126690312

The family wishes to thank relatives and friends for their support.



| Entry: 9 June 2022 | Source: Family



