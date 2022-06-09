Veteran banker Neil Parekh to lead Singapore Indian chamber

Handover: Dr T Chandroo (left) and Neil Parekh – Photo: SICCI

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) has elected veteran banker Neil Parekh as its new chairman, along with 16 other board members.

Parekh, who takes over from Dr T Chandroo, will serve for a two year period, starting June 15. The 17 members of the chamber’s board of directors were declared elected unopposed, according to an SICCI statement emailed to Asia Samachar.

“The last few years have clearly highlighted the need for community organizations such as SICCI to be active in helping businesses survive and thrive in a challenging business environment,” Parekh, who has previously served as the chamber’s vice chairman, said in the statement announcing the chamber’s new lineup.

Parekh is a partner and head of Asia, Australia & New Zealand at Temasek-backed Tikehau Capital and also concurrently serves as the chief executive officer of SGX-listed Pegasus Asia, a company backed by Tikehau Capital as one of its sponsors.

Prior to joining Tikehau Capital, he was general manager for Asia for National Australia Bank (NAB) where he was responsible for all business, regulatory and governance matters in the Asia region.

He has more than 30 years of global experience in the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific region, US and Europe with senior roles with Bank of America, Société Générale, DBS and NAB. A Singapore citizen, Parekh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, a Master’s degree in Finance and an MBA in International Business.

Among others, Parekh noted the outgoing chamber team had lent a helping hand to needy families and workers both in Singapore and in different parts of India with the raising of more than S$1 million dollars for the India Covid Relief Fund in 2021.

SICCI will be celebrating its centenary in 2024.

SICCI board of directors for 2022-2024:

Chairman: Neil Parekh

Vice-Chairman: Maniam M S

Vice-Chairman: Zahabar Ali

Honorary Treasurer: Ramasamy Jayapal

Directors: Bagaria Rajan, Janakaraj Jeyakumar, Jayanthi d/o Ponnasamy Manian, Mahendran Minisamy, Mandeep Singh Nalwa, Maneesh Tripathi, Murali Krishnan Rangan, Parthiban s/o Murugaiyan, Purnima Madhukar Kamath, Rajakumar s/o Chandra, Rajaram Muralli Raja, Sanjey Chandran Chandroo, Yahiya Khan

