Sikh prosecuting attorney set to take over Santa Fe county magistrate court bench

United States

Dev Atma Singh Khalsa is all set to become the first turban-wearing Sikh elected to a judicial position in the U.S.

He is all set to take over the Division 2 Santa Fe County Magistrate Court bench, overcoming a challenge from three others on the Democratic primary ticket.

Khalsa received 40% of the tally, according to early returns, edging out Melissa Mascarenas who claimed 30%. John Baca and Michael Roybal finished with 14% and 15%, respectively. No Republicans filed for the position, meaning Khalsa gets the job after the general election, reported Santa Fe Reporter.

Khalsa, born and raised in Virginia and now lives in Española, will be replacing Judge George Anaya, Jr., who served for more than 25 years.

Magistrate judges deal with a variety of criminal misdemeanors, landlord-tenant disputes and traffic violations. They spend much of their time on driving while intoxicated (DWI) cases, but they also hear civil cases with an amount in controversy of up to US$10,000, as well as felony preliminary hearings to determine probable cause, the report added.

In a campaign website, Khalsa4Mag, Khalsa said he studied at the College of William and Mary, St John’s College, and did his law training at the University of New Mexico. He has worked for the District Attorney since 2019.

He said he became Sikh in 2007 and since then has always sought to bring a compassionate, holistic approach to his life and law practice.

Khalsa said he believes he’ll be the first turban-wearing Sikh elected to a judicial position in the U.S., something he said was confirmed by the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund based in Washington, D.C, reported Santa Fe New Mexican.

