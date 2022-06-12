Singapore Sikh active reservist officer enjoying connect

By Jagpreet Singh | Experience | Singapore |

On 3rd of June (Friday), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) held the Police Day Parade 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Police Day has been commemorated annually on 3 June since 1971. 3 June 1959 is a date of special significance, as it is the day that Singapore obtained self-government and SPF first became accountable to the people of Singapore as the law enforcement agency of an elected Government.

In my capacity as an active reservist officer, it was an honor to be invited back to join the Police Day parade celebrations at the Home Team Academy. I had a marvelous time connecting back with senior peers, friends and fellow officers from the force and am extremely thankful for their hardwork and sacrifices in keeping our nation safe.

(The article is adapted from Jagpreet Singh’s entry at his LinkedIn page. Jagpreet, who has a Bachelor of Commerce in Human Resources Management and Services from Curtin Singapore, is a risk prevention specialist at Meta. He has served as a National Service Police Inspector from 2014 to 2016)

