Tatt Khalsa team elected unopposed

Ranmit Singh Gill, a lawyer and legal advisor for 25 years, has been reelected unopposed as the president of the Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor (TKDS) for a new two-year term (2022-2024).

The rest of the management committee of the 104-year-old Sikh association was also elected unopposed at the close of nominations on June 4.

They are Gurdarshan Singh Chahal and Harbans Singh Gill for the two vice president slots, Hardev Kaur for secretary, Abtar Kaur for assistant secretary, Amarjeet Kaur for treasurer and Balbir Singh Rode for assistant treasurer. The five committee members are Ranjit Sigh (Jinjang), Transpal Singh Sohi, Tasvinder Kaur, Kasvir Kaur Gill and Nisha Kaur.

Sarjit Singh Virik, Sarjit Singh Klang and Langgar lead Jasbir Singh Sherpurawill be co-opted into the committee, according to a message from a committee member.

Ranmit, who was called to the Malaysian Bar in 1996, was a legal advisor with two local banks and a corporate entity. He joined the TKDS commiitee in the early 1980s and was elected vice president in 2005. He was the acting president from 2017 to 2019 and was elected president in 2019.

In a recent message, Ranmit announced that the TKDS Family Aid Fund was offering assistance to deserving Sikhs in the Klang Valley from B40 family or for those household income is below RM2,000 who need financial aid to supplement their monthly living expenses.

The financial aid – with the amount at the discretion of the committee depending on the circumstances of each application – will be for a six-month period unless extended by the committee. (To enquire about the fund, contact TKDS office at 03-26922215 between 10am and 4pm).

