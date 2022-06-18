Sikh basketballer on fire, voted most valuable player yet again

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Keshmendip Singh once again showed his mantle when he emerged as the ‘Most Valuable Player’ at the 26th Maba Matrix Cup Basketball Championship, a major national basketball tournament in Malaysia.

This is the third time he won the accolade. The 22-year-old player was also selected as the Top Rebounder, for the second time, in the tourney which ended last week.

Keshmendip represented Penang which ended up fourth in the games won by Negeri Sembilan.

“I started playing at 10 because of my height,” he told Asia Samachar when contacted. Standing at 6′ 2″, he plays small forward, centre and power forward.

Keshmendip donned the national jersey for the first time when he was 15. He represented Malaysia under-18 for the Asia School Games in Singapore.

As about his experience playing for the national team, he was a little nervous, but as the games went on, he collected himself and began enjoying the game. “The games have been a source of motivation for me. I want to keep improving my game.” he said.

His parents live in Sungai Petani, Kedah. His father is former security guard officer Azbeel Singh Gill who is now a Malaysia Civil Defence Force (MCDF) volunteer at the Butterworth Base. His mother Dharminder Kaur Gill teaches Punjabi in Sungai Petani and Butterworth.

