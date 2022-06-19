Talvinder Singh (1997-2022), Ampang

Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey
As His Decree is Issued, So Is His Command Obeyed
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
TALVINDER SINGH CHOAN S/O JASWANT SINGH
13.3.1997 – 19.6.2022
Grandson of the late Sardar Ujagar Singh and late Mata Manjeet Kaur
Passed away peacefully on 19th June 2022
Leaving behind beloved:
Father: Jaswant Singh s/o Ujagar Singh
Uncles, Aunties and Cousins
Godmother: Mariana
Relatives and friends to mourn their loss
“Beloved Talvinder, you left us too soon. We will miss you and love you always. You will forever be in our hearts.”
Monday 20th June 2022 Last Respects at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur from 2pm to 3.30pm, followed by Saskar/Cremation at 4pm
For Enquiries contact (whatsapp msg)
Jaswant Singh(father): 014-9219557
Jaswant Kaur(aunt): 012-9302383
Entry: 19 June 2022 | Source: Family
