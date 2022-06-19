Talvinder Singh (1997-2022), Ampang

Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey

As His Decree is Issued, So Is His Command Obeyed

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

TALVINDER SINGH CHOAN S/O JASWANT SINGH

13.3.1997 – 19.6.2022

Grandson of the late Sardar Ujagar Singh and late Mata Manjeet Kaur

Passed away peacefully on 19th June 2022

Leaving behind beloved:

Father: Jaswant Singh s/o Ujagar Singh

Uncles, Aunties and Cousins

Godmother: Mariana

Relatives and friends to mourn their loss

“Beloved Talvinder, you left us too soon. We will miss you and love you always. You will forever be in our hearts.”

Monday 20th June 2022 Last Respects at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur from 2pm to 3.30pm, followed by Saskar/Cremation at 4pm

For Enquiries contact (whatsapp msg)

Jaswant Singh(father): 014-9219557

Jaswant Kaur(aunt): 012-9302383

19 June 2022

