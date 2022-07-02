Photo: En Ay Ech on Facebook

By En Ay Ech | Malaysia |

Today I had the opportunity to have food (langar) at Sikh Gurudwara in Penang.

Have been there before as well.

I was a bit reluctant first and thought if it would be ok for a non-Sikh to go inside and have free food or not.

I was pondering on this at the entrance and was indecisive when an old Sikh couple noticed my confusion and encouraged me to go inside and enjoy the free langar without any hesitation!

I just needed that push so I went inside.

I was welcomed and guided how to get the (food) langar. I followed the instructions and had my plate filled with everything!

I fully enjoyed my lunch in a relaxed and peaceful ambience. No one asked me who am I & why am I there! They only encouraged me to have more to my satisfaction.

I must say that I really admire the way the food (langar) is open to all without any discrimination or questions asked!

This is the right way to serve “humanity” and not just to serve the community of your own faith!

The others should learn from them!

[The article was taken from a Facebook entry by En Ay Ech at his Facebook page]

﻿

