Mata Kartar Kaur (1927 – 2022), Buntong, Ipoh

Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey

Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MATA KARTAR KAUR D/O LATE ANOOP SINGH

w/o Late Sardar Bagher Singh (PC. NO. 2184)

Buntong, Ipoh

Passed away peacefully on 6th July, 2022.

Leaving behind:

Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, caregiver Shanti, and a host of relatives, and friends to mourn their loss.

Cortege leaves at 1.40 pm, 7th July, 2022 from residence at 873, Jalan Rimba Panjang, Buntong, Ipoh.

Saskar/Cremation: 2.15 pm, at Papan Memorial Berhad, Lot 337427, Papan Lama, Jalan Besar, 31550, Pusing, Perak.

For enquiries contact:

Mr. Mohan Singh – 012 5018232

Dr. Inderjit Singh – 012 5039609

Dr. Davinder Singh – 019 4774971

Our Ma was a remarkably tough woman, a figure of strength and discipline. She was never one to sit back and complain, she just soldiered on with life. Her strength and determination were visible in every aspect of her life, especially in her children and grandchildren who are grateful to have inherited her amazing tenacity.

We love you Ma and will deeply miss you!

| Entry: 6 July 2022 | Source: Family

