Hooked on dragons

House of the Dragon

By MovieWalla | Movie Review |

Two episodes deep and I’m already hooked to the House of the Dragon. The HBO’s epic new series is good.

Welcome to the prequel to the Game of Thrones. Somehow, I was fascinated with the Targaryen. So, this new series found my immediate acceptance. And, they have dragons, to boot! So many more dragons.

This series is about the reign of House Targaryen. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series takes us back 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon deals with these issues in a variety of ways, ranging from the intimate to the epic. The Targaryens don’t discuss their gripes at family dinners, but rather debate them at council meetings, argue about them in court, or even fight over them on the battlefield. If none of that works, well, they can always send in the dragons, says one review.

The series stars Paddy Considine (HBO’s The Third Day and The Outsider), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint (It’s a Sin, Doctor Who), Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans.

I fancy Matt Smith. He carries well his role, so far. He has always done well in most of his roles.

For those without HBO connect, you can watch the first episode free here.

